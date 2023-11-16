Ghana vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Ghana will welcome Madagascar to the Baba Yara Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, November 17th.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to the USA in a friendly last month. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Gio Reyna scoring the first and last goals, while Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun scored in between.

Madagascar, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over Benin in a friendly in October. Andreas Hountondji put the West Africans ahead in the third minute while Tsiry drew the game level in the 22nd minute. Jean Razafindrakoto scored the match-winner in the 52nd minute.

The Barea will turn their attention to competitive action where they have been drawn alongside Ghana, Mali, Chad, Comoros and Central African Republic in Group I of the qualifiers.

Ghana vs Madagascar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on three occasions in the past. They each have one win apiece, while one game ended in a draw.

That draw came in their most recent clash in June 2023 when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Madagascar have managed just one win from their last six games (three losses).

Six of Ghana's last seven games have been level at the break.

Ghana are aiming to qualify for a fifth World Cup. Madagascar have never appeared at the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana are currently ranked 60th in the world according to the FIFA World Rankings. Madagascar are 108th.

Ghana vs Madagascar Prediction

Ghana and Madagascar will renew rivalries just few months after squaring off in the AFCON qualifiers. The Black Stars successfully booked their spot in Ivory Coast and will want to keep the momentum going by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars have struggled to establish themselves in the upper echelons of African football over the last few years. However, they still have an abundance of quality players within their ranks.

Ghana are the favorites to get maximum points here and home advantage will also give them an extra edge. The West Africans are expected to claim a routine win.

Prediction: Ghana 2-0 Madagascar

Ghana vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ghana to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ghana to score over 1.5 goals