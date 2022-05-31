Ghana vs Madagascar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Ghana take on Madagascar at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in an AFCON qualifier on Wednesday, with both sides being in poor form.

Ghana will be riding the high of qualifying for the World Cup later this year, having beaten Nigeria over two legs back in March. Otto Addo's side have, however, been in poor form and are winless in their last six games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Madagascar on Wednesday.

Madagascar have also been in poor form, having won only one of their last six games across all competitions. Fabiano Flora's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Tanzania last time out. They will hope to take something away from the game against Ghana on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to start their qualification campaign off on a strong note and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Ghana vs Madagascar Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the two sides have faced off against each other.

Ghana Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Madagascar Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Ghana vs Madagascar Team News

Partey will be a huge miss for Ghana

Ghana

Thomas Partey, Joseph Aidoo and Andy Yiadom will miss the game through injury. Apart from that, Addo will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: Thomas Partey, Andy Yiadom

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Madagascar

Madagascar will be without Marco Ilaimaharitra and Romain Metanire as both players are unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Marco Ilaimaharitra, Romain Metanire

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ghana vs Madagascar Predicted XI

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joseph Wollacott; Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi; Elisha Owusu, Idrissu Baba; Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudis, Osman Bukari; Felix Afena-Gyan

Madagascar (5-4-1): Mathyas Randriamamy; Romain Métanire, Fabien Boyer, Mamy Gervais, Jérémy Morel, Loïc Lapoussin; Njiva Rakotoharimalala, Dorian Bertrand, Rayan Raveloson, Paulin Voavy; Fabrice Rakotondraibe

Ghana vs Madagascar Prediction

Despite both sides being in similar form of late, Ghana should have enough quality to get past Madagascar on Wednesday. However, the absence of Thomas Partey in midfield will be a huge blow for Addo's side and will definitely have an impact on the game.

We predict a tight game, with Ghana coming away with the win.

Prediction: Ghana 2-1 Madagascar

