Ghana vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Ghana will host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday in the eighth round in Group I of the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign. Both sides will be keen to pick up vital points and take a step closer towards booking a spot at next year's World Cup.

Ghana led from the 17th minute of their last outing, thanks to Jordan Ayew’s goal, but conceded in the 89th minute as their seventh round fixture against Chad ended in a 1-1 draw. The Black Stars currently lead the group with 16 points going into the final three games of the qualifying campaign. They will be desperate to get a result that could put them within touching distance of a first-place finish, which will lead to direct qualification for the World Cup finals.

Mali sit in third place in the group, four points behind Monday's hosts and one point behind second-placed Madagascar. They will still fancy their chances of getting to at least the playoffs. The Eagles, who have never appeared in the main stages of a FIFA World Cup tournament, were dominant in their last game as they thrashed Comoros 3-0 and will hope to carry the same form into Monday's fixture.

Ghana vs Mali Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 25 previous occasions going into Monday's clash. Ghana have won 12 of those games, seven have ended in draws while Mali have won the remaining six.

The sides are evenly matched across their five most recent meetings with both sides winning two each and drawing one.

The hosts have scored five goals across the last five editions of this fixture but have conceded eight goals across those games.

Only Burkina Faso, Algeria and Morocco (19) have scored more goals in the CAF qualifiers than Ghana’s 16 after seven games played.

Ghana are currently ranked 76th in the FIFA World Rankings while Mali are ranked 54th.

Ghana vs Mali Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into Monday's game but the Black Stars will receive a considerable boost from their home advantage and will hope that it helps them get a result.

The Eagles will need to be at their best to get all three points when they head to Accra next week but have enough quality within their ranks to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Ghana 1-1 Mali

Ghana vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

