Ghana vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

In the CAF playoffs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night.

Ghana secured a spot in the playoffs in their final group game by beating first-placed South Africa 1-0 to leapfrog them at the top via goal difference. Captain Andre Ayew scored the sole goal of the game with a first-half penalty. The Black Stars last qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2014 where they exited in the group stage after picking up a solitary point from three games.

Nigeria, meanwhile, also confirmed their spot in the playoffs in their final group game. They needed just a point against second-place Cape Verde, which they ensured in a 1-1 draw.

The Super Eagles have been regulars at the FIFA World Cup recently, making it to the last three editions of the prestigious tournament.

Ghana vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

There have been 56 previous meetings between Ghana and Nigeria. The home nation have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 12. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The two nations last faced off in the semi-finals of the 2014 African Nations Championship. Ghana won the game on penalties.

Ghana Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W..

Nigeria Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D.

Ghana vs Nigeria Team News

Ghana

Interim boss Otto Addo has named six uncapped players in the squad to face Nigeria, including Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan. Captain Andre Ayew is under a suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Ayew.

Unavailable: None.

Nigeria

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi has withdrawn from the squad due to a medial ligament injury and has been replaced by Bonke Innocent. Ademola Lookman has completed his switch to the Super Eagles and will look forward to making his debut alongside Calvin Bassey of Rangers.

Meanwhile, Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the game with an illness. Alex Iwobi has been suspended and has not been included in the squad.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Alex Iwobi.

Unavailable: Maduka Okoye, Wilfred Ndidi.

Ghana vs Nigeria Predicted XIs

Ghana (4-2-3-1): Joseph Wolacott; Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Andy Yiadom; Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Joseph Paintsil, Mohamed Kudus, Christopher Antwi-Adjei; Jordan Ayew.

Nigeria (4-2-3-1): Francis Uzoho; Zaidu Sanusi, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina; Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo; Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze; Victor Osimhen.

Ghana vs Nigeria Prediction

Ghana endured an abysmal African Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year, exiting in the group stage after losing two of their three games. They are currently on a four-game winless streak across competitions.

Nigeria, meanwhile, were among the favourites to lift the continental title in Cameroon but fell short in the last 16. They will look to shake off that disappointment and win on Friday.

Prediction: Ghana 1-2 Nigeria

