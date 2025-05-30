Ghana vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Ghana take on Trinidad and Tobago at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday for their second game of the 2025 Unity Cup. The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Nigeria in their first game of the quadrilateral competition, earlier this week.

Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 14th minute before an own goal from Razak Simpson five minutes later doubled their advantage. Solomon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Ghanians in the second half, but it couldn't inspire a comeback as Otto Addo's side went down.

Ranked 76th in the world, the west African nation will look to make amends and secure a win in their second game.

Meanwhile, the Soca Warriors also faced defeat in their first Unity Cup game, as Jamaica beat them 3-2, a day before Ghana opened their campaign. After falling behind by two goals in 53 minutes, Trinidad produced an inspirational comeback to net twice in 15 minutes to level the scores.

However, they conceded a penalty in stoppage time, which Richard King dispatched to restore Jamaica's lead.

Ghana vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ghana have won twice in their last nine games across competitions, losing four.

The Soca Warriors have lost two of their last four games but have won three of their last five.

The Black Stars are ranked 76th in the world, while Trinidad are 24 places adrift.

Trinidad have scored at least once in their last six games, netting 14 times.

Ghana vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

The Black Stars are the stronger team on paper, despite many of their key players missing. Both teams have endured similar trajectories, but expect a tough game. A narrow victory for the Ghana is on the cards.

Prediction: Ghana 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Ghana vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ghana

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

