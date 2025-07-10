Ghana Women vs Mali Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Ghana Women and Mali Women will battle for three points in a 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations clash on Friday (July 11th). The game will be played at Stade Municipal de Berkane.

The Black Queens began their tournament with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to South Africa. Linda Motihalo broke the deadlock from the spot in the 28th minute while Jermaine Seoposenwe doubled Banyana Banyana's lead six minutes later.

Mali, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzania. Saratou Traore's goal in first-half injury time proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory left them joint-top of Group C, level on points with South Africa. Ghana are bottom on zero points.

Ghana Women vs Mali Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ghana have three wins from four head-to-head games while Mali were victorious once.

That sole win came in the most recent clash in November 2018 when Mali claimed a 2-1 victory in the 2018 WAFCON.

All four head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Mali's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Ghana's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Mali's victory over Tanzania ended their four-game winless run (two losses).

Ghana have conceded at least two first-half goals in their last three games.

Ghana Women vs Mali Women Prediction

Ghana would have been disappointed not to have gotten something from their tournament opener. They held their own for most of the game and a two-goal defeat was not representative of their efforts. The West Africans were blunt in attack and have to be better here. The Black Queens were once one of the most dominant sides in this tournament but have struggled in recent years. This is their first appearance since 2018. Furthermore, they have been eliminated in the group stage in four of their last five appearances and a loss here could see this trend continue.

Mali were largely outplayed by Tanzania, conceding 15 shots, of which five were on target. However, they held on defensively to claim all three points and another win here would leave them on the cusp of advancing to the knockout rounds.

We expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Ghana Women 1-1 Mali Women

Ghana Women vs Mali Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More