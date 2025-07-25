Ghana Women vs South Africa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Ghana Women and South Africa Women will square off at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Friday. Both teams are set for a rematch in this tournament following their previous clash in Group C.
Ghana Women vs South Africa Women Preview
Ghana have faced criticism back home for their “below par” campaign in Morocco. Some local pundits have called for their return to base to start a rebuilding process. The former continental giants had a tough start to their campaign in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. They lost 2-0 to South Africa and drew 1-1 against Mali.
The Black Queens finished second in Group C, tied on four points with the third-best-placed team, Mali. Both teams progressed to the quarterfinals, but only Ghana would survive, narrowly edging Algeria on penalties after a goalless draw. Do the Ghanaians deserve a place on the podium? They will need to prove many wrong.
South Africa will not be defending their title after falling to Nigeria 2-1 in a hard-fought semi-final in Casablanca. Houston Dash forward Michelle Alozie was the hero for Nigeria following a 94th-minute screamer that sealed the fate of the meeting. However, South Africa appear determined to take something home from Morocco.
Banyana Banyana have won bronze twice in this competition – in 2006 and 2010 - and are eying a third, as a possible consolation. However, underestimating Ghana would constitute a big mistake. The Black Queens will fight to save their face and avoid subjecting themselves to another defeat against South Africa.
Ghana vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Ghana have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against South Africa.
- Ghana have played 13 matches in all competitions this year, winning four, drawing four and losing five.
- Ghana have scored six times and conceded five times in their last five matches.
- South Africa have played 12 matches this year, winning nine times, drawing twice and losing once.
- Ghana have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches, while South Africa have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Ghana – D-D-W-D-L, South Africa – L-D-W-D-W.
Ghana vs South Africa Prediction
Ghana are set to face another acid test in this tournament, as to whether the team were fit enough for the continental showpiece.
South Africa will look to convert their disappointment from the previous game into strength and rage in the hope of dominating the third-place match.
South Africa are the favorites to secure third place based on form and momentum.
Prediction: Ghana Women 1-2 South Africa Women
Ghana Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – South Africa Women to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: South Africa to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Ghana to score - Yes