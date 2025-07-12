Ghana Women vs Tanzania Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2025

Ghana Women will face Tanzania Women at the Berkane Stadium on Monday in the final group-stage game of their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. The Black Queens have endured a difficult spell on the continental stage so far and must win on Monday if they are to advance to the knockout stages as they sit rock-bottom in Group C with one point.

They were beaten 2-0 by South Africa Women in their group opener earlier in the week. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Mali Women in their second group outing, heading into the break a goal up thanks to an Alice Kusi strike before their opponents leveled the scores early in the second half.

Tanzania Women have not fared much better than their midweek opponents in this year's WAFCON, kicking things off with a 1-0 defeat to Mali. They then played out a 1-1 draw with South Africa in their second game, with Opa Clement Tukumbuke's first-half strike canceled out by their opponents midway through the second half.

The Twiga Stars are level on points with their midweek opponents in Group C. They will, however, advance to the quarterfinals as one of the best third-placed teams with just a point on Monday, provided the Tunisia-Botswana game in Group B also ends level.

Ghana Women vs Tanzania Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Both sides have scored one goal at this year's WAFCON. Only Tunisia and Botswana (0) have managed fewer.

Ghana are without a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Tanzania are the second-lowest-ranked nation at this year's WAFCON, sitting 137th in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings. Ghana, meanwhile, are ranked 66th.

Ghana Women vs Tanzania Women Prediction

The Black Queens have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last seven. They are, however, slight favorites heading into the midweek clash and will hope their performance reflects that.

The Twiga Stars have also lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their previous seven. They have slightly less quality than their midweek opponents and could lose this one.

Prediction: Ghana Women 2-1 Tanzania Women

Ghana Women vs Tanzania Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ghana Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of Ghana's last six matches)

