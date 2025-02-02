Gharafa vs Pakhtakor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025 

Gharafa will play host to Pakhtakor at Al-Gharafah Stadium in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday. Both teams still stand a chance to progress to the next round but must avoid a setback in this clash.

Gharafa vs Pakhtakor Preview

Gharafa suffered losses in their previous two matches in this campaign, falling to Al-Hilal 3-0 on the road and to Al-Nassr 3-1 at home. The hosts have managed just one win and one draw in six outings, which leaves them in the 10th spot with four points. Gharafa boast three wins in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Al Fuhud will need to be flawless in the remaining two matchdays to be able to reach the round of 16. They are two places behind the eight-team qualification zone, with first and second placed Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli leading the West Region table on 16 points each. Gharafa and Pakhtakor are set to face off for the fifth time.

Trending

Pakhtakor recorded draws in their last two matches, playing out a 1-1 stalemate at home against Al Ain and holding Esteghlal to a goalless draw away. Unlike the hosts, the visitors are yet to win a match in this campaign. They have claimed four draws and two defeats so far, which leaves them ninth in the standings with four points.

Sherlar are behind the qualification zone by one place and must win the remainder of their games in the West Region to progress to the next stage. Pakhtakor will head to this clash on the back of two defeats, although they were in friendly matches. Their previous two visits to the Al-Gharafah Stadium ended in defeats (2-1, 1-0).

Gharafa vs Pakhtakor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have met four times, with Gharafa winning twice and Pakhtakor once while one game ended in a draw.

Gharafa are yet to lose against Pakhtakor at the Al-Gharafah Stadium in the AFC Champions League.

Gharafa have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Pakhtakor have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Gharafa have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Pakhtakor have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Gharafa – D-W-L-W-W, Pakhtakor – L-L-W-D-L.

Gharafa vs Pakhtakor Prediction

Gharafa will be counting on home advantage to claim maximum points ahead of their tricky trip to Al-Ahli on the final matchday.

Pakhtakor have been unimpressive on the road of late and will need to be at their best to succeed in front of Gharafa’s fans.

Gharafa are the favorites based on home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Gharafa 2-1 Pakhtakor

Gharafa vs Pakhtakor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gharafa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gharafa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Pakhtakor to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback