"Ghosting against Saudi farmers" "So finished" - Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints in official Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to score on his debut for new club Al-Nassr as they faced Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, January 22. The highest-paid player in the world, however, was on hand to bring 24,000 fans to Mrsool Park with his presence.

The energy was electric as the packed stadium displayed banners, shirts, and posters with the Portuguese ace's name. Cheers and applause echoed throughout the arena every time he touched the ball, creating a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation.

Despite Ronaldo's attempts, though, it was Brazilian Talisca who scored the only goal for Al-Nassr. He headed the ball into the net as the legendary forward was unable to reach it first. Talisca put in a stellar performance in the first half, scoring and showcasing excellent ball distribution all around.

At the end of the first half, fans were left to ponder the Portugal international's performance in his first competitive game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was actively involved in his debut for Al-Nassr, but the forward seemed perhaps too eager to make an immediate impact.

This helped the opposing defense stifle him, leaving him little room to find space and secure the expected goal. The crowd was hoping to see a goal from the forward, but their dreams were dashed as the opposing goalkeeper kept his shots out.

When the second half commenced, Ronaldo was more at ease and generated some good opportunities. However, he was unable to reach expectations and score on his debut.

Al-Nassr went on to secure the victory and the three points that have enabled them to reclaim the top spot in the Saudi Pro League standings. Here is how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's inability to find the net on his debut for Al-Nassr:

Stav @Stav10M WAIT RONALDO JUST MADE HIS AL NASSR DEBUT AND NO ONES EVEN TALKING ABOUT IT WAIT RONALDO JUST MADE HIS AL NASSR DEBUT AND NO ONES EVEN TALKING ABOUT IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

soumya @soumyacristiano

Vamos Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut at Al Nassr. Captained the team, ended with a W.Vamos Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut at Al Nassr. Captained the team, ended with a W. Vamos ✨ https://t.co/c1Cq3ecopX

• @Pxxdressi back to reality in the farmers league W @_common_W_ Nah man he still has it .

There’s still a lot of time left , come back to Europe @cristiano . Nah man he still has it . There’s still a lot of time left , come back to Europe @cristiano . All this big talk and bs over a friendly game which only Ronaldo took seriouslyback to reality in the farmers league twitter.com/_common_w_/sta… All this big talk and bs over a friendly game which only Ronaldo took seriously 😭 back to reality in the farmers league twitter.com/_common_w_/sta… https://t.co/J3Qm2qljhw

HardcoreMessi @machodumbo @FIFAWorldCup @Cristiano @AlNassrFC @AlNassrFC _EN €200M gone down the gutter. Saudi sheikhs must quickly change rules to allow my idolo to use his hands. @FIFAWorldCup @Cristiano @AlNassrFC @AlNassrFC_EN €200M gone down the gutter. Saudi sheikhs must quickly change rules to allow my idolo to use his hands.

iraj HM @hm_iraj @FIFAWorldCup @Cristiano @AlNassrFC @AlNassrFC _EN He is new to the league, once he get used to it, he will show to the world once again that who is the goal machine. @FIFAWorldCup @Cristiano @AlNassrFC @AlNassrFC_EN He is new to the league, once he get used to it, he will show to the world once again that who is the goal machine.

\

Mane. @BetsMane Ronaldo couldn’t get a goal against the alhajis in Saudi Arabia Ronaldo couldn’t get a goal against the alhajis in Saudi Arabia 😳😳

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Ronaldo fans were celebrating 2 friendly goals for 3 days and I was just waiting for Ronaldo’s debut in an actual match to ghost. He never disappointed. 🤝 Ronaldo fans were celebrating 2 friendly goals for 3 days and I was just waiting for Ronaldo’s debut in an actual match to ghost. He never disappointed. 🤝🐐

Cristiano Ronaldo sells 400 shirts per day

Al-Nassr's new star signing has been aiding shirt sales in their stores, according to Marca.

The store staff informed the publication that sales have been extremely brisk since the announcement of Ronaldo's signing. An average of 400 shirts are sold per day.

It's worth noting that the shirts are not inexpensive, with a total cost of around $100 each. As of the weekend, only children's sizes and XXXL adult sizes were available in the store. Smaller sizes have been sold out due to high demand.

Overall, it's clear that the forward's signing has had a major impact on the club's merchandise sales. Al-Nassr will hope to get a similar impact from him on the pitch as the season progresses.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes