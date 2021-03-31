Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands: 5 talking points as Frank de Boer's men run riot | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Netherlands beat Gibraltar 7-0 in their third game in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Following this win, the Oranje trail Turkey by a single point.

Steven Berghuis opened the scoring for his side on the cusp of half-time before the visitors turned on the heat in the second half. Luuk de Jong picked up a low cross from Berghuis to double Netherlands' advantage. Memphis Depay made it three with a bit of luck, as his free-kick was deflected in. A minute later, Georginio Wijnaldum scored one from close range.

Donyell Malen tapped one in after some great work from Davy Klassen to make it five. Donny van de Beek also scored an easy tap-in which was followed by Depay's second of the night to complete the rout.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the match.

#1 Netherlands produce a sizzling second-half display

Luuk de Jong celebrates after scoring a goal.

Frank de Boer's side created numerous chances in the opening half but found little success, as the hosts seemed resilient and closed down everything. The Oranje had 19 attempts on goal in the opening half but only the deadlock on the cusp of half-time, thanks to Berghuis.

However, Netherlands were more threatening in the second half. The visitors attempted 16 shots, out of which ten were on target, and six of them converted into goals.

Netherlands in the second half vs. Gibraltar:



◎ 16 shots

◎ 10 shots on target

◎ 6 goals



#2 Steven Berghuis puts up a special performance

Steven Berghuis celebrates after scoring a goal for Netherlands.

Steven Berghuis had a sizzling outing for the Netherlands. The 29-year-old scored the opener and also grabbed himself an assist as he set up Luuk de Jong after the restart.

Moreover, Berghuis created the most chances (6) for his side. He also won five duels, completed three dribbles, made two recoveries and won a single tackle on the night.

