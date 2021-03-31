Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands: Netherlands Player Ratings as Oranje put Gibraltar to the sword | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Netherlands thumped Gibraltar 7-0 to continue their bright start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Goals from Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen and Donny Van de Beek help Netherlands register a thumping win.

Frank de Boer did not make any changes from the team that faced Latvia four days ago, and the decision definitely paid off. The Netherlands had a terrible start to their qualifying campaign, losing 4-2 to Turkey. But it would be safe to say they've got themselves back on track, albeit against teams they're expected to beat.

In the first half, Netherlands struggled to break down a rather robust Gibraltar defence. Despite having 15+ attempts, Frank de Boer's men scored the opener only from a deflection. The loose ball fell into the path of Berghuis, who slotted it into the left top corner. However, after that, it was all one-way traffic as Gibraltar had no answer to the visitors.

If not for their goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, Netherlands could have scored in double digits, such was their dominance on the night.

On that note, let's have a look at the Netherlands player ratings.

Tim Krul - 5/10

Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul had as much physical work to do as his backup goalkeeper Marco Bizot. Gibraltar had no shots on target, as the 32-year-old enjoyed one of his most comfortable outings.

Owen Wijndal - 6/10

Owen Wijndal would've wanted to impose himself more on the overmatched opposition team. The 21-year-old left-back did not do enough to link up with Memphis Depay more often.

Dailey Blind - 7/10

It was a painful night for the former Manchester United defender as he was stretchered off the pitch after suffering a knee injury. However, in the 54 minutes he played, the 31-year-old completed 82 passes with a passing accuracy of 91%.

Matthijs de Ligt - 9/10

Gibraltar vs Netherlands. Source: @NisrinJuve (Twitter)

Although Gibraltar's forwards did not test Netherlands' defence, Matthijs De Ligt helped his midfielders in ball retention in the centre of the pitch. The 21-year-old won 9 of his 11 duels, two interceptions and two tackles and ended the game with a passing accuracy of 95%.

Denzel Dumfries - 7/10

Denzel Dumfries was hooked off by Frank de Boer in the 45th minute of the game in what looked like a tactical substitution. He could have scored his first Netherlands goal but squandered the opportunity to do after being teed up by Depay. The PSV right-back did his job of linking up play on the right flank and attacking the box at the right moments, though.

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

Netherlands v Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Frenkie de Jong had a fabulous game. He dominating play from the deep and did not give Gibraltar any sniff at possession, The 23-year-old had 115 touches in just 90 minutes as he delivered another excellent performance.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 9/10

Gibraltar vs Netherlands. Source: @UEFAcom_es (Twitter)

Georginio Wijnaldum capped off a brilliant performance with a goal and an assist. One of Ronald Koeman's favourite players, Wijnaldum, definitely has a huge role to play under Frank de Boer, as he has been given the captain's armband.

Davy Klaassen - 7/10

It was a perfect performance from the 28-year-old midfielder Davy Klaassen, who provided the help Memphis Depay and Steven Berghuis needed to rip apart a stubborn Gibraltar defence. The Ajax midfielder deployed himself in between the lines, showed himself to receive a pass and ended the game with an assist.

Memphis Depay - 10/10

Memphis Depay’s game by numbers vs. Gibraltar:



114 touches

7 shots (most)

7 crosses

5 chances created

4 take-ons (most)

4 shot on target (most)

2 goals



🦁 pic.twitter.com/1XWLkU3aqk

With two goals in a world-class display of skill and brilliance, Memphis Depay quite easily took home the Man of The Match award. The Lyon winger completed 100% of his attempted dribbles, registering a whopping six key passes in the process and also created two big chances. The 27-year-old could have bagged a hat-trick too.

Luuk de Jong - 8/10

Frank de Boer was quick to realise his mistake after the Turkey game, and that was to not have a target man in his starting XI.

Memphis Depay, for all his quality, often plays much better as an inside forward through the left as compared to his performances as a striker.

Luuk de Jong would definitely be an undisputed starter in this Dutch side, as he continues to impress, grabbing Netherlands' third goal in less than 200 mins of action.

Steven Berghuis - 8/10

Netherlands vs Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

In another impressive display, Steven Berghuis scored his second goal of the campaign, as he opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a curling effort. The 29-year-old also set up Luuk de Jong for his first of the night, capping a great display.

Ratings of Netherlands Substitutes

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

The Ajax midfielder replaced right-back Denzel Dumfries for the second half of the game. Ryan Gravenberch, despite not playing in his preferred midfield position, kept things under control and made quality runs into the final third.

Donyell Malen - 7/10

After Dailey Blind left the pitch, Frank de Boer replaced his centre-back with a striker intending to kill the game. Frenkie de Jong slotted back into the CB position alongside de Ligt, while Donyell Malen did what he was supposed to do - scoring the fifth goal of the game.

Donny Van de Beek - 7/10

Netherlands running riot 🇳🇱



pic.twitter.com/tz0NShu5d5

Davy Klaassen was given some minutes off as a like-for-like replacement in Donny Van de Beek took the attacking midfielder's responsibilities. The 23-year-old scored within seven minutes of coming on.

Calvin Stengs - 6/10

A fresh pair of legs was needed as Steven Berghuis was taken off by De Boer. Calvin Stengs made sure he kept the Gibraltar defence on their toes.

Ryan Babel - 5/10

Ryan Babel replaced Luuk de Jong in the 77th minute. But he barely managed to impose himself in the game in the final minutes.