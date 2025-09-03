Gibraltar vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025 

By Joshua Ojele
Published Sep 03, 2025 18:58 GMT
Gibraltar v Croatia - European Qualifiers Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Source: Getty
Gibraltar and Albania square off in a friendly at the Europa Sports Complex on Thursday

Gibraltar and Albania are back in action on Thursday when they square off in a friendly matchup at the Europa Sports Complex. Both sides will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and this makes for an exciting watch.

Ad

Gibraltar’s quest for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has unravelled in expected fashion, with four defeats in their four outings leaving them rock bottom in Group L.

This has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where Scott Wiseman’s side have conceded a staggering 16 goals while scoring just twice so far.

Gibraltar, who are currently 199th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will look to stop the rot and secure a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the qualifiers on Monday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Elsewhere, Albania were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game in the World Cup qualifiers last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Latvia at the Skonto Stadium.

Having kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat against England, Sylvinho’s men have picked up one win and two draws from their three subsequent outings to surge into second place in Group K.

Ad

Albania are on a run of four wins from their most recent six friendly matches since November 2022, while suffering defeats against Chile and Sweden in that time.

Gibraltar vs Albania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Gibraltar and Albania, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.
  • Gibraltar are on a seven-game winless run across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory over San Marino on October 10.
  • Albania have failed to win five of their last six games across all competitions, losing two and claiming three draws since October 2024.
  • Gibraltar have managed just one win from their last six games in all competitions while losing three and picking up two draws since September 2023.
Ad

Gibraltar vs Albania Prediction

Gibraltar have lost each of their last four games and are in for another tough challenge against Albania, who are 131 places above them in the world rankings. That said, we anticipate a one-sided affair at the Europa Sport Complex, with Sylvinho’s men coming away with the desired result.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-3 Albania

Gibraltar vs Albania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Albania to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Gibraltar’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Albania’s last five matches)

About the author
Joshua Ojele

Joshua Ojele

Twitter icon

Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.

Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.

Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications