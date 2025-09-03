Gibraltar vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025 

Gibraltar and Albania are back in action on Thursday when they square off in a friendly matchup at the Europa Sports Complex. Both sides will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and this makes for an exciting watch.
Gibraltar’s quest for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has unravelled in expected fashion, with four defeats in their four outings leaving them rock bottom in Group L.
This has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where Scott Wiseman’s side have conceded a staggering 16 goals while scoring just twice so far.
Gibraltar, who are currently 199th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will look to stop the rot and secure a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the qualifiers on Monday.
Elsewhere, Albania were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game in the World Cup qualifiers last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Latvia at the Skonto Stadium.
Having kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat against England, Sylvinho’s men have picked up one win and two draws from their three subsequent outings to surge into second place in Group K.
Albania are on a run of four wins from their most recent six friendly matches since November 2022, while suffering defeats against Chile and Sweden in that time.
Gibraltar vs Albania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Gibraltar and Albania, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.
- Gibraltar are on a seven-game winless run across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory over San Marino on October 10.
- Albania have failed to win five of their last six games across all competitions, losing two and claiming three draws since October 2024.
- Gibraltar have managed just one win from their last six games in all competitions while losing three and picking up two draws since September 2023.
Gibraltar vs Albania Prediction
Gibraltar have lost each of their last four games and are in for another tough challenge against Albania, who are 131 places above them in the world rankings. That said, we anticipate a one-sided affair at the Europa Sport Complex, with Sylvinho’s men coming away with the desired result.
Prediction: Gibraltar 0-3 Albania
Gibraltar vs Albania Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Albania to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Gibraltar’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Albania’s last five matches)