Gibraltar vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022 

Gibraltar and Andorra will trade tackles in a friendly on Saturday (November 19). Andorra are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Austria in a friendly on Wednesday. Marko Arnautovic stepped off the bench to score the winner three minutes from time.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein on the same day. First-half strikes from Roy Chipolina and Liam Walker guided the Gibraltans to the win, while Andreas Malin's red card saw Liechtenstein reduced to ten men in the 20th minute.

Gibraltar FA @GibraltarFA



Fresh off of last night's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein, midfield-general, Graeme Torrilla, fixes his sights on Saturday's clash with Andorra as aim to send off the Victoria Stadium with yet another victory 🎙️"We want to win and give Victoria the send off it deserves"Fresh off of last night's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein, midfield-general, Graeme Torrilla, fixes his sights on Saturday's clash with Andorra asaim to send off the Victoria Stadium with yet another victory 🎙️"We want to win and give Victoria the send off it deserves" Fresh off of last night's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein, midfield-general, Graeme Torrilla, fixes his sights on Saturday's clash with Andorra as 🇬🇮 aim to send off the Victoria Stadium with yet another victory‼️ https://t.co/N0ndlV1Dt9

Gibtraltar's victory snapped their 22-game winless run. It was their first win since a 1-0 victory over the same opponents in October 2020.

Gibraltar vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two teams. Their sole clash came in a friendly in June 2021, which ended in a goalless draw.

Three of Gibraltar's last five games have seen both teams score.

Andorra's last three games have produced two goals or fewer, with four in their last six not producing three goals.

Gibraltar's 22-game winless run came to an end on Wednesday. During that run, they registered six draws and 16 losses.

Andorra have managed just one win in their last four games.

Gibralta haver failed to score in five of their last nine matches.

Gibraltar vs Andorra Prediction

Both teams are among the lowest-ranked in international football, so this game could see the two defences dominate.

Gibraltar FA @GibraltarFA More photos from last night's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein



Limited tickets remain for Saturday's clash vs Andorra as your your Men's National Team bow out at the Victoria Stadium - head to 📸 What a winMore photos from last night's 2-0 victory over LiechtensteinLimited tickets remain for Saturday's clash vs Andorra as your yourMen's National Team bow out at the Victoria Stadium - head to tickets.gibraltarfa.com now to make sure you don't miss out 🎟️ 📸 What a win 🎉👊 More photos from last night's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein‼️Limited tickets remain for Saturday's clash vs Andorra as your your 🇬🇮 Men's National Team bow out at the Victoria Stadium - head to tickets.gibraltarfa.com now to make sure you don't miss out 🎟️ https://t.co/nKVtgesDxe

Gibraltear would have been buoyed to end their 22-game winless run that stretched for almost a year, following their 2-0 win over Liechtenstein. They will want to build on that with a positive result against Andorra.

The Andorrans, meanwhile, have been the more consistent team, winning two of their last five games. Although either team could nick a win, it's difficult to see a goal being scored, The spoils could be shared in a cagey stalemate.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra

Gibraltar vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Andorra to win or draw

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes