Gibraltar vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022 

Gibraltar and Andorra will trade tackles in a friendly on Saturday (November 19). Andorra are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Austria in a friendly on Wednesday. Marko Arnautovic stepped off the bench to score the winner three minutes from time.
Gibraltar, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein on the same day. First-half strikes from Roy Chipolina and Liam Walker guided the Gibraltans to the win, while Andreas Malin's red card saw Liechtenstein reduced to ten men in the 20th minute.
Gibtraltar's victory snapped their 22-game winless run. It was their first win since a 1-0 victory over the same opponents in October 2020.
Gibraltar vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be only the second meeting between the two teams. Their sole clash came in a friendly in June 2021, which ended in a goalless draw.
- Three of Gibraltar's last five games have seen both teams score.
- Andorra's last three games have produced two goals or fewer, with four in their last six not producing three goals.
- Gibraltar's 22-game winless run came to an end on Wednesday. During that run, they registered six draws and 16 losses.
- Andorra have managed just one win in their last four games.
- Gibralta haver failed to score in five of their last nine matches.
Gibraltar vs Andorra Prediction
Both teams are among the lowest-ranked in international football, so this game could see the two defences dominate.
Gibraltear would have been buoyed to end their 22-game winless run that stretched for almost a year, following their 2-0 win over Liechtenstein. They will want to build on that with a positive result against Andorra.
The Andorrans, meanwhile, have been the more consistent team, winning two of their last five games. Although either team could nick a win, it's difficult to see a goal being scored, The spoils could be shared in a cagey stalemate.
Prediction: Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra
Gibraltar vs Andorra Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 4 - Andorra to win or draw
