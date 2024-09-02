Gibraltar vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2024

Gibraltar will invite Andorra to Europa Sports Park in an international friendly on Wednesday. Both teams will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign later this month and will take this match as an opportunity to warm up for the same.

The hosts have endured a 14-game winless run in all competitions and have failed to score in these games as well. Interestingly, their last win across all competitions was registered against The Tricolours in a friendly in 2022. Los Llanis last played Wales in a friendly in June, which ended in a goalless draw.

The visitors are winless in their last 17 games in all competitions. They have suffered losses in three of their four friendlies in 2024 and in their previous outing, they lost 2-0 to Northern Ireland.

Trending

Gibraltar vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met twice thus far with both meetings being friendlies. They first met in a friendly in 2021, which ended in a goalless draw, while Los Llanis registered a 1-0 win in the second friendly a year later.

Los Llanis have suffered three losses in their last four friendlies, failing to score in each.

The Tricolours, on the other hand, are winless in their last six friendlies, suffering five losses and have failed to score in these defeats as well.

Gibraltar have suffered consecutive defeats in their last 13 competitive games across the UEFA Nations League and UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Andorra, meanwhile, are winless in their last 11 competitive games, failing to score in seven games in that period.

Gibraltar vs Andorra Prediction

Los Llanis saw their losing streak ended after 13 games in June as they played out a goalless draw against Wales in a friendly. Nonetheless, they were unable to break their goalscoring drought and will hope to return to goalscoring ways here. Julio César Ribas has named a 23-man squad for this match, headlined by Liam Walker, who is the country's most-capped player.

Tricolors have scored just once in four friendlies this year and will look to improve upon that record. Koldo Álvarez has also called up 23 players for this match. They have failed to score in their two meetings against the home team, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring struggles, a goalless draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra

Gibraltar vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Under 2.5 yellow cards

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback