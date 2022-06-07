Gibraltar vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Both seeking to pick up their first wins in Group C4 of the UEFA Nations League, Gibraltar and Bulgaria go head-to-head at the Victoria Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts, who have lost their opening two games, are rooted to the bottom of the table, while the Lions are currently third with one point from a possible six.

Gibraltar have continued to struggle for results as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against North Macedonia on Sunday.

The result came after a humbling 4-0 loss at the hands of Georgia when the sides met in last Thursday’s group opener.

Gibraltar have now failed to taste victory in 19 straight games across all competitions, dating back to a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein back in October 2020.

Like the hosts, Bulgaria failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 5-2 home defeat against Georgia.

Prior to that, they were held to a 1-1 draw by North Macedonia when the sides squared off in their respective group opener.

Bulgaria are now winless in each of their last six outings, claiming two draws and losing four games since October 2021.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in November 2020, when Bulgaria picked up a 3-0 friendly victory.

Gibraltar Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Bulgaria Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Team News

Gibraltar

Gibraltar head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bulgaria

Like the hosts, Bulgaria head into the game with no injury or suspension concerns, giving manager Yasen Petrov the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Predicted XI

Gibraltar Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dayle Coleing; Ethan Jolley, Scott Wiseman, Ethan Britto; Graeme Torrilla, Bernardo Lopes, Louie Annesley, Jayce Olivero; Liam Walker, Julian Valarino, Reece Styche

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nikolai Mihaylov; Ivan Turitsov, Andrea Hristov, Anton Nedyalkov, Edisson Jordanov; Todor Nedelev, Ivailo Chochev, Georgi Milanov, Kiril Despodov; Martin Minchev, Atanas Iliev

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Prediction

Gibraltar and Bulgaria head into the game in need of a 'pick-me-up' kind of a result and we expect them to take the game to each other in search of all three points.

However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, we are backing Bulgaria to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Gibraltar 1-2 Bulgaria

