Gibraltar vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Gibraltar will face Croatia at the Estadio Algarve on Friday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Team 54 have endured a perhaps expectedly poor start to their qualifying campaign and now sit rock-bottom in Group L with zero points from an obtainable six.
They were beaten 3-1 by Montenegro in their group opener back in March, taking the lead 13 minutes in via a Dan Bent strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half. They were then thrashed 4-0 by Czechia in their second game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin.
Croatia, meanwhile, participated in the UEFA Nations League during the last international break. They faced France in the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece, winning the first leg on home turf 2-0 and then losing the second by the same scoreline before ultimately losing the tie on penalties.
The visitors will kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign this weekend as they target a fourth consecutive appearance on the global stage.
Gibraltar vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between Gibraltar and Croatia.
- The two teams faced off for the first time in a friendly clash a decade ago which saw the visitors run out 4-0 winners.
- Vatreni have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.
- Gibraltar have the worst defensive record in Group L with seven goals conceded in just two games.
- Croatia were ranked 11th in the latest FIFA Rankings and sit a whopping 185 places above their weekend opponents.
Gibraltar vs Croatia Prediction
Team 54 are on a run of consecutive defeats after going unbeaten in their previous seven outings. They are badly mismatched ahead of Friday's game and can only be expected to give a good account of themselves in front of their home fans.
Kockasti have struggled for results in recent games, winning just one of their last five. They are, however, the far stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should win this one fairly easily.
Prediction: Gibraltar 0-4 Croatia
Gibraltar vs Croatia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Croatia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)