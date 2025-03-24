Gibraltar vs Czechia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Gibraltar will meet Czechia at Estádio Algarve in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (UEFA) qualifiers on Tuesday. The hosts suffered a loss in their campaign opener last week while Národní tým got their campaign underway with a win.

Team 54 saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions end after seven games last week as they fell to a 3-1 away loss to Montenegro. Dan Bent broke the deadlock in the 13th minute to give them an early lead but Stevan Jovetić leveled the score nine minutes later. Marko Tući and Adam Marušić added goals in the second half to help Montenegro register a comeback win.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to six games on Saturday, recording a 2-1 home win over the Faroe Islands. Patrik Schick bagged a brace and scored the match-winner in the 85th minute just two minutes after Gunnar Vatnhamar equalized for the Faroe Islands.

Gibraltar vs Czechia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

Team 54 have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five games in all competitions.

The visitors are winless in their last five competitive away games and have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.

The hosts first appeared in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2016 and have lost all 21 games in the qualifiers thus far.

Czech Republic have won three of their last six away games in the qualifiers and have failed to score in the other three games.

Team 54 have conceded at least three goals in nine of their 10 home games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Gibraltar vs Czechia Prediction

Los Llanis have scored in all but one of their last six games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. They have conceded at least three goals in their last 15 games in the World Cup qualifiers and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitor have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last six games and have scored at least two goals in these wins. Notably, they are winless in their last seven competitive away games, playing four draws.

The hosts are yet to register a win in the World Cup qualifiers. Národní tým should make the most of Gibraltar's struggles in the qualifiers to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gibraltar 1-3 Czechia

Gibraltar vs Czechia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czechia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

