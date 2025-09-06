Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Gibraltar will face the Faroe Islands at the Europa Sports Park on Monday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have endured an abysmal first half of their qualification campaign and will need something extraordinary to secure a top-two finish in Group L, where they sit rock-bottom with no points after four matches.

They kicked off this international break with a friendly clash against Albania on Thursday, losing 1-0 after giving away a penalty kick midway through the second half. They will be looking to mark their return to competitive action next week with a win.

The Faroe Islands have also failed to perform in an admittedly difficult group and are running out of time to secure advancement. They suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Croatia in their game on Friday, with goalkeeper Mattias Lamhauge making multiple saves in both halves to keep the scoreline civil.

The visitors, who sit fourth in the group, are three points above their midweek opponents and will be looking to at least retain that advantage when they head to Europa Point on Monday.

Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the fourth meeting between the two sides. The Faroe Islands are undefeated in their previous three matchups picking up two wins and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture back in June, which the visitors won 2-1.

Gibraltar have the worst offensive and defensive records in Group L so far with two goals scored and 16 conceded after four games.

The Faroe Islands are ranked 141st in the latest FIFA rankings and sit some distance ahead of their midweek opponents in 199th place.

Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Team 54 are on a wretched five-game losing streak across all competitions, a run which has seem them concede 17 times. They are winless in their last two games on home soil and will have their work cut out next week.

Similarly, Landsliðið have lost all but one of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should win this one.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-1 Faroe Islands

Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Faroe Islands to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)

