Gibraltar vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th June 2023

Gibraltar are set to play France at the Estádio Algarve on Friday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Gibraltar come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to the Netherlands in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay and a second-half brace from Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake secured the win for the Netherlands.

France, on the other hand, beat Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their most recent game. A second-half goal from Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard sealed the deal for France.

Gibraltar vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France are playing Gibraltar for the first time.

French attacker Randal Kolo Muani had 26 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

French forward Kylian Mbappe has 34 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

French striker Olivier Giroud has 18 goal contributions in 25 league starts for AC Milan this season.

French left-back Theo Hernandez has seven goal contributions in 32 league starts for AC Milan this season.

Gibraltar vs France Prediction

Gibraltar will come to this game knowing they are the underdogs. Players like Tjay De Barr and Nicholas Pozo could prove to be crucial for their nation.

France, on the other hand, do not lack talent. Many feel that the nation has underachieved in recent years given the depth of the talent pool that manager Didier Deschamps has had at his disposal. With Zinedine Zidane looming large, Deschamps' has been under scrutiny for some time now.

Players like Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Mike Maignan have become important members of the French squad now; with senior players like Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema no longer involved with the national team, France will hope that young blood replaces the core of the World Cup winning side.

Many France players have been linked with a move away from their club this summer. The likes of Maignan, Marcus Thuram and Axel Disasi could be representing new clubs soon and it will surely be playing a part in their minds. Senior heads like Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud will hope to keep the squad focused.

France will be the favourites to win, and should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-4 France

Tip 1: Result- France

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: France to keep a clean sheet- yes

