Gibraltar vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022

Gibraltar and Georgia will lock horns at the Victoria Stadium in Group C4 of the UEFA Nations League on Monday (September 26).

While the visitors are one step away from securing promotion, Julio Cesar Ribas’ men have been relegated to the second tier following an abysmal campaign.

Gibraltar’s hopes of avoiding relegation hit the rocks on Friday, as they fell to a disappointing 5-1 loss against Bulgaria.

They have now failed to win their five Nations League games and are winless in 22 outings since October 2020. With one point from a possible 15, Gibraltar are languishing at the bottom of the standings but will look to bow out on a high

Meanwhile, Georgia secured their promotion with a 2-0 victory over North Macedonia at home. They are currently unbeaten in their last ten games across competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws.

Georgia have picked up 13 points from five Nations League games and will now look to end their impressive group stage campaign unbeaten.

Gibraltar vs Georgia Head-To-Head

Georgia have been imperious in this fixture, claiming five wins from the last five meetings between the two teams.

Gibraltar Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Georgia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Gibraltar vs Georgia Team News

Gibraltar

With no injury or suspension concerns, Gibraltar will be at full strength on Monday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Georgia

Like Gibraltar, the visitors head into this matchup with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gibraltar vs Georgia Predicted XIs

Gibraltar (5-3-2): Dayle Coleing; Scott Wiseman , Roy Chipolina, Bernardo Lopes, Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero, Ethan Britto; Kian Ronan, Graeme Torrilla, Louie Annesley; Liam Walker, Lee Casciaro

Georgia (3-4-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia, Davit Khocholava; Otar Kakabadze, Giorgi Aburjania, Nika Kvekveskiri, Giorgi Tsitaishvili; Zuriko Davitashvili, Budu Zivzivadze, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Gibraltar vs Georgia Prediction

Georgia will back themselves to close out their cammpaign on a high against a Gibraltar team winless since October 2020. The visitors should extend their dominance in this fixture and claim all three points.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-3 Georgia

