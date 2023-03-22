Gibraltar vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023

Gibraltar and Greece will begin their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship when they meet at the Estadio Algarve on Friday (March 24).

With European powerhouses like France and the Netherlands looming large in the qualifying group, both sides will look to begin their campaign in the Catbird seats. Off the back of recent results, Gibraltar will head into the qualifiers with promise as they look to reach their first European Championship.

Los Llanis are on a run of two back-to-back wins, seeing off Liechtenstein 2-0 before claiming a 1-0 victory over Andorra in the second of two friendlies in November 2022. Having gone 23 games without a win, manager Julio Cesar Ribas will hope that his team's recent results can serve as a springboard for a fine qualification run.

Meanwhile, Greece will look to pick up where they dropped off at last year’s Nations League, where they finished first in Group C2 with 15 points from a possible 18. However, Gus Poyet’s men have not had it easy since then. They were held to a somewhat disappointing 2-2 draw against Malta in a friendly in November, three days before a 2-1 loss against Hungary.

The goal for Greece now will be to return to the Euros, having missed the last two editions since their 2012 quarterfinal finish.

Gibraltar vs Greece Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with Greece winning the previous two.

They first met in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September 2016, where Poyet’s side won 4-1 before completing the double over a year later with a 4-0 win.

Gibraltar are on a run of two back-to-back wins, their first consecutive wins since October 2018.

Greece are winless in three away games, losing twice and drawing once since a 1-0 win over Kosovo in June 2022.

Gibraltar vs Greece Prediction

While Gibraltar have put together a fine run of form, they face the stern challenge of taking on Greece, who're 149 places ahead of them in the FIFA world rankings.

Greece have struggled in recent outings but should arrest their slump this weekend and take all three points.

Prediction: Gibraltar 1-3 Greece

Gibraltar vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Greece

Tip 2: First to score - Greece (Gibraltar have conceded first in six of their last eight games, while Greece have opened the scoring in six of their last eight,)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in nine of Greece’s last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes