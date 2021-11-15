Gibraltar vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latvia and Gibraltar, two teams that have already been eliminated from contention for a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 lock horns at Victoria Stadium for the last time in this qualifying campaign on Tuesday.

Gibraltar have faced nine back-to-back defeats in their qualifying campaign, including a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Turkey on Saturday. Latvia haven't fared much better and have just one win to their name but managed to hold Norway to a goalless draw on Saturday.

While there's nothing much at stake in this game, it offers a last chance for the hosts to save face, as they have conceded a whopping 40 goals in nine games and even a single point here would provide them with a morale boost.

Gibraltar vs Latvia Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between the two sides so far, with two of them being friendlies. They have met just once in a competitive fixture, with that game coming at Daugava Stadium in Riga in September.

The game ended in a 3-1 win for 11 vilki, which was their only win of the qualifying campaign.

Gibraltar form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-L-L-L-L

Latvia form guide (World Cup qualifiers): D-L-L-D-L

Gibraltar vs Latvia Team News

Gibraltar

Of the 27 players called up for the two qualifying fixtures, 23 were on the teamsheet against Turkey. Jamie Coombes, Jamie Bosio, Kyle Goldwin and Jaron Vinet were the players rested for the game and could be looked at for selection here.

Jayce Olivero was awarded a contentious red card against Turkey and is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jayce Olivero

Latvia

Latvia did not report any injuries ahead of the game and should have a full-strength squad here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gibraltar vs Latvia Predicted XI

Gibraltar Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jamie Robba; Scott Wiseman, Louie Annesley, Roy Chipolina, Aymen Mouelhi, Joseph Chipolina; Liam Walker, Kian Ronan, Mohamed Badr Hassan, Julian Valarino; Jamie Coombes

Latvia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roberts Ozols; Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis; Arturs Zjuzins, Eduards Emsis; Andrejs Ciganiks, Roberts Uldrikis, Alvis Jaunzems; Vladislavs Gutkovskis

Gibraltar vs Latvia Prediction

Gibraltar's poor defensive record in the qualifying campaign has been a concern for them and we don't expect them to shore up their leaky defense for the last game of the campaign.

Latvia have also scored just one goal in their last five games, so we don't expect them to have a high-scoring outing here. We expect this to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Gibraltar 1-1 Latvia

