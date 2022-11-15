Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022 

Gibraltar and Liechtenstein will square off in a friendly at the Victoria Stadium on Wednesday (November 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 home defeat against Georgia in the UEFA Nations League in September. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georgiy Tsitaishvili scored in either half to guide the visitors to the win, while Louie Annesley scored a consolation goal for Gibraltar.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Moldova in the Nations League. Victor Stina stepped off the bench and scored a brace in injury time to guide his team to maximum points.

Gibraltar are due to face Liechtenstein and Andorra in friendlies in this international break before returning to competitive action next year.

Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams. Gibraltar have two wins to Liechtenstein's one.

Their most recent meeting in a UEFA Nations League Group D encounter in November 2020 ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Gibraltar are on a 23-game winless run, losing 17 games. Their last victory was a 1-0 away win over Liechtenstein in November 2020.

Liechtenstein have lost their last 12 games, scoring just one goal and concededing 37. They are winless in 24 games since a shock 2-1 win at Luxembourg in October 2020.

Four of their five head-to-head games have produced two goals or fewer.

Gibraltar's last three games have produced at least three goals.

Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Two of the lowest-ranked sides in European football will face each other, offering both teams a chance to register a rare win.

Neither team has won a game in over two years, highlighting their struggles to get results against stronger teams in the continent.

Chances are likely to come at a premium, and the spoils could be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-0 Liechtenstein

Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

