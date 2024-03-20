Gibraltar vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Gibraltar and Lithuania go head-to-head at the Victoria Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League relegation playoff on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to avoid dropping into League D, having endured what has been a truly shambolic campaign in League C.

Gibraltar brought their 2024 European Championship qualification journey to an end last time out when they fell to a 6-0 defeat against the Netherlands.

This capped off a woeful qualifying run for Julio Ribas’ men, who lost all eight games to finish rock bottom in Group B while conceding a staggering 41 goals and failing to find the back of the net.

Gibraltar now turn their sights to the Nations League, where they are on the cusp of relegation, after picking up just one point from their six games in League C.

Lithuania, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cyprus when the sides squared off in a friendly on November 19.

This was in keeping with their poor campaign in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they won just two of their eight matches to finish fourth in Group G.

Like Gibraltar, Lithuania failed to taste victory in the Nations League, losing five and claiming one draw in their six matches in League C.

Gibraltar vs Lithuania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Gibraltar and Lithuania, who will be desperate to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Gibraltar are on a 10-game losing streak across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 friendly victory over Andorra in November 2022.

Lithuania have failed to win 18 of their last 19 matches across all competitions, losing 13 and claiming five draws since March 2022.

Gibraltar have failed to find the back of the net in their last 10 matches while conceding a staggering 46 goals since beating Andorra 1-0 in November 2022.

Gibraltar vs Lithuania Prediction

While Gibraltar and Andorra have endured a woeful Nations League campaign, they will be looking to beat the drop and retain their place in League C.

Lithuania head into the game as the more in-form side and we see them claiming a first-leg victory over Gibraltar, who are averaging over four goals conceded per game in their last 10 outings.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-3 Lithuania

Gibraltar vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lithuania to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Lithuania (Gibraltar have trailed at halftime in their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in Gibraltar’s last five outings)