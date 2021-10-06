Gibraltar vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Montenegro will look to score three more points in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when playing away against Gibraltar on Friday.

With two wins and eight points from six games so far, the Brave Falcons sit fourth in the table behind the Netherlands, Norway and Turkey.

Having started their campaign with back-to-back victories against Latvia and Gibraltar, the Balkan outfit failed to win any of their next four games. They were also left battered 4-0 by the Oranje.

But Miodrag Radulović's side now have a chance to return to winning ways against the hapless Gibraltar side who have lost all six of their qualifying games.

Lithuania and San Marino are the only other teams in the UEFA zone with such an unwanted record.

Ranked a lowly 197th in the world, Los Llanis have conceded 25 goals in the process, whilst scoring only thrice, including two penalties.

Gibraltar vs Montenegro Head-To-Head

Their earlier clash was the first and only time these sides have met for an official game.

Montenegro convincingly beat Gibraltar 4-1.

Gibraltar Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Montenegro Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Gibraltar vs Montenegro Team News

Gibraltar

Los Llanis are missing quite a few players for this month's qualifiers.

Jack Sergeant, Anthony Hernandez and Ethan Jolley, all of whom started in their last game against Norway, are unavailable.

This might give the likes of Graeme Torrilla, Kian Ronan and Liam Walker a chance to start on Friday.

Reece Styche, who's struck thrice in 17 caps, is likely to lead the line while Bradley Banda is looking to make his international debut in goal.

Dayle Coleing was injured last month during their game against Turkey and will remain on the sidelines.

Injured: Dayle Coleing

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jack Sergeant, Anthony Hernandez, Ethan Jolley

Montenegro

Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic is the biggest star in Miodrag Radulovic's squad and he remains the favorite to start in attack.

Stefan Mugosa, who's scored 11 goals in 39 games for the Brave Falcons, is also hoping to feature in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gibraltar vs Montenegro Predicted XI

Gibraltar (5-4-1): Kyle Goldwin; Roy Chipolina, Louie Annesley, Scott Wiseman, Aymen Mouelhi, Ethan Britto; Liam Walker, Graeme Torrilla, Kian Ronan, Julian Valarino; Reece Styche.

Montenegro (4-4-2): Milan Mijatovic; Marko Vesovic, Igor Vujacic, Zarko Tomasevic, Risto Radunovic; Nikola Vukcevic, Aleksandar Scekic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Sead Haksabanovic; Stevan Jovetic, Fatos Beciraj.

Gibraltar vs Montenegro Prediction

Gibraltar will be hoping to get a point before their campaign ends, although that's a difficult prospect given how poor they've been so far.

Montenegro have a good attacking frontline and should make a meal of the home side's weaknesses at the back.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-2 Montenegro

