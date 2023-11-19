Gibraltar vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Gibraltar will face the Netherlands at the Estadio Algarve on Tuesday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Los Llanis have endured a wretched qualification campaign, with a marked inability to score goals further compounding their problems. They were victims of a 14-0 rout at the hands of group leaders France in their game on Saturday, conceding seven goals in either half as they recorded the biggest-ever Euro qualifier defeat.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid European qualification campaign, wrapping up their qualification push with their latest result. They beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their last game, with former Manchester United man Wout Weghorst scoring the sole goal of the game just 11 minutes after kickoff.

Oranje sit second in the Group B standings with 15 points from seven games. With qualification already in the bag, they will be looking to close out the international break on a winning note.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the fourth meeting between the two Nations. The Netherlands have won the previous three matchups between the two teams by an aggregate scoreline of 16-0.

Five of Holland's seven-goal concessions in the qualifiers so far have come on foreign grounds.

Gibraltar are the only side in the Euro qualifiers so far yet to score a goal.

Oranje have kept clean sheets in their last two games after managing just one in their five games prior.

Los Llanis have the worst defensive record in the continental qualifiers so far with a goal concession tally of 35.

The Netherlands were ranked seventh in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 191 places above their midweek opponents.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Prediction

Gibraltar are on an abysmal nine-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in that period. They have not won a game of football on foreign grounds in over three years and will be desperate for a result here.

The Netherlands are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won four of their last five games. They are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-4 Netherlands

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Netherlands to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 12 matches)