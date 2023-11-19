Gibraltar vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Gibraltar will face the Netherlands at the Estadio Algarve on Tuesday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.
Los Llanis have endured a wretched qualification campaign, with a marked inability to score goals further compounding their problems. They were victims of a 14-0 rout at the hands of group leaders France in their game on Saturday, conceding seven goals in either half as they recorded the biggest-ever Euro qualifier defeat.
The Netherlands, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid European qualification campaign, wrapping up their qualification push with their latest result. They beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their last game, with former Manchester United man Wout Weghorst scoring the sole goal of the game just 11 minutes after kickoff.
Oranje sit second in the Group B standings with 15 points from seven games. With qualification already in the bag, they will be looking to close out the international break on a winning note.
Gibraltar vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the fourth meeting between the two Nations. The Netherlands have won the previous three matchups between the two teams by an aggregate scoreline of 16-0.
- Five of Holland's seven-goal concessions in the qualifiers so far have come on foreign grounds.
- Gibraltar are the only side in the Euro qualifiers so far yet to score a goal.
- Oranje have kept clean sheets in their last two games after managing just one in their five games prior.
- Los Llanis have the worst defensive record in the continental qualifiers so far with a goal concession tally of 35.
- The Netherlands were ranked seventh in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 191 places above their midweek opponents.
Gibraltar vs Netherlands Prediction
Gibraltar are on an abysmal nine-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in that period. They have not won a game of football on foreign grounds in over three years and will be desperate for a result here.
The Netherlands are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won four of their last five games. They are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash and should win this one fairly easily.
Prediction: Gibraltar 0-4 Netherlands
Gibraltar vs Netherlands Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Netherlands to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 12 matches)