Gibraltar vs Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

After securing their first win of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Netherlands travel to Gibraltar for their third match of the campaign on Tuesday night.

The Dutch beat Latvia 2-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday night, with goals coming from Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong.

After losing 4-2 to Turkey in Istanbul last week, that win against Latvia was much needed for Frank de Boer's side.

It has been a mixed start to the coach's reign at the helm of the Dutch national team.

With the European Championships coming up in June, De Boer wants his side to build momentum through these qualifying matches.

Gibraltar, the minnows in this group, have lost both their games so far, conceding seven goals in the process. They began their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Norway last week, before losing 4-1 to Montenegro on Saturday.

Given their lowly stature in European football at the moment, the Dutch aim to ensure they have no hiccups on Tuesday night. Scoring a few goals would also serve to boost their confidence.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting at senior level between Gibraltar and the Netherlands.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Team News

Gibraltar

James Bosio was injured in the game against Montenegro and is expected to miss this encounter.

Injured: James Bosio

Suspended: None

Netherlands

The Dutch have no injury concerns, but could make use of their squad in this game, with some fringe players getting a chance.

Ryan Gravenberch and Maarten de Roon could come into midfield to replace Gini Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong. Meanwhile, Manchester United star Donny van de Beek could get his first start of the international period.

Jasper Cillessen is expected to take Tim Krul's place in goal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Predicted XIs

Gibraltar Predicted XI (5-4-1): Dayle Coleing; Jack Sergeant, Roy Chipolina, Scott Wiseman, Erin Barnett, Jyace Olivero; Liam Walker, Louie Annesley, Anthony Hernandez, Kyle Casciaro; Tjay De Barr

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jasper Cillessen; Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Joel Veltman, Patrick van Aanholt; Maarten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch; Steven Bergwijn, Donny van de Beek, Memphis Depay; Luuk de Jong

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Prediction

We are predicting a thumping win for the Dutch in this game, considering Gibraltar's lowly status and the talent available to De Boer.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-4 Netherlands