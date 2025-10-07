Gibraltar vs New Caledonia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Gibraltar will welcome New Caledonia to Europa Point Stadium in a friendly match on Wednesday. The hosts will use this encounter as a warm-up to their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification games.

Gibraltar vs New Caledonia Preview

Gibraltar have been struggling since the beginning of the year, as they are yet to record a win in 2025. In fact, they have lost all six matches played this year, conceding a total of 18 goals against just two scored. Gibraltar’s last victory took place in October 2024, in a UEFA Nations League clash against San Marino (2-1).

Los Llanis are preparing for their final matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. They will face Croatia on October 12, Montenegro on November 14 and the Czech Republic on November 17. Gibraltar sit bottom of the UEFA Group L with zero points, after losing five games out of five. They can no longer qualify.

New Caledonia suffered their first defeat of the year last March against New Zealand, 3-0. It was the final round (third round) of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification (OFC). New Caledonia had topped Group A on seven points while New Zealand led Group B on nine points.

Les Cagous will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs while New Zealand have booked their place for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. New Caledonia are set to play their last match of the year, as their next assignment comes up in March 2026. Gibraltar and New Caledonia will be meeting each other for the first time.

Gibraltar vs New Caledonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gibraltar have won once in their last 10 matches, losing six times and drawing three times in all competitions.

Gibraltar have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Gibraltar have scored once and conceded 16 times in their last five matches.

New Caledonia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Gibraltar have lost in their last five matches, while New Caledonia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Gibraltar – L-L-L-L-L, New Caledonia – L-W-D-W-W.

Gibraltar vs New Caledonia Prediction

Gibraltar will not be under pressure in this match, and thus we expect them to make all the adjustments they wish to improve this outfit.

New Caledonia have been impressive both at home and away, and could be eying a win in this meeting despite playing on the road.

New Caledonia are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Gibraltar 1-2 New Caledonia

Gibraltar vs New Caledonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New Caledonia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New Caledonia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gibraltar to score - Yes

