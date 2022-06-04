Gibraltar vs North Macedonia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Seeking to end their 18-game winless run, Gibraltar play host to North Macedonia at the Victoria Stadium in Group C4 of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, kicked-off their group campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria and will look to build on that performance.

Gibraltar were denied a dream start to their Nations League campaign as they fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat against Georgia on Tuesday.

Prior to that, they were involved in a share of the spoils in two consecutive friendly outings, playing out goalless draws with Grenada and Faroe Islands respectively.

Gibraltar have now failed to taste victory in any of their last 18 outings across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein in October 2020.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, turned in a resilient display as they fought back from being a goal behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria last time out.

This followed their impressive run in the World Cup qualifiers, where they saw off European powerhouse Italy 1-0 to book their place in the playoffs final where they lost 2-0 against Portugal.

North Macedonia head into the weekend unbeaten in four of their last five games in all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw in that time.

Gibraltar vs North Macedonia Head-To-Head

This will be just the third-ever meeting between the sides, with North Macedonia winning each of their previous two encounters.

Gibraltar Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

North Macedonia Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Gibraltar vs North Macedonia Team News

Gibraltar

Gibraltar head into the game with a clean bill of health following their injury-free clash with Georgia in their group opener on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

North Macedonia

Darko Velkovski is a doubt for the visitors after the Rijeka defender came off with an injury against Bulgaria last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Darko Velkovski

Gibraltar vs North Macedonia Predicted XI

Gibraltar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dayle Coleing; Ethan Britto, Scott Wiseman, Bernardo Lopes, Roy Chipolina; Ethan Jolley, Louie Annesley, Kian Ronan, Liam Walker; Reece Styche, Lee Casciaro

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Stefan Askovski, Darko Churlinov, Kire Ristevski, Visar Musliu, Ezgjan Alioski; Enis Bardhi, Stefan Spirovski; Darko Churlinov, Eljif Elmas, Aleksandar Trajkovski

Gibraltar vs North Macedonia Prediction

North Macedonia will be licking their lips as they go up against a Gibraltar side who are winless in each of their last 18 outings. We predict Blagoja Milevski’s side will build on their resilient performance against Bulgaria last time out and pick up their first win of the campaign.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia

