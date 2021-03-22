Gibraltar vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Gibraltar will host Norway at the Victoria Stadium in the first game of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Both sides will be looking to begin their race to Qatar on a positive note by winning their first game of the series.

They have been grouped alongside Netherlands, Turkey, Latvia and Montenegro in Group G of the UEFA qualification section.

✍️ FG caught up with @StJosephsFCGib and #Gibraltar’s @pishuHernandez to talk about the recent win vs Mons Calpe, his sides chances at a trophy this season and more.



👉 https://t.co/faQzxj2JZa



📸 @Black_And_Burst pic.twitter.com/oh46Rc3s7u — Football Gibraltar ⚽️ (@FootballGib) March 22, 2021

Gibraltar vs Norway Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides at senior level. However, their respective under-21 sides have met on one occasion, with the Norway U21 team running away 6-0 winners in September 2020.

Norway played out a 1-1 draw with Austria in their final UEFA Nations League fixture but were on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat to Romania on matchday five.

Gibraltar played out consecutive draws in their final two UEFA Nations League games against Liechtenstein and San Marino.

Gibraltar form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Norway form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Advertisement

Gibraltar vs Norway Team News

Gibraltar

Head coach Julio Cesar Ribas called up 40 players for Gilbraltar's upcoming games against Norway, Montenegro and the Netherlands.

Captain and defender Roy Chipolina headlines the squad. Meanwhile, other experienced players such as Jack Sergeant, Kyle Godwin and Liam Walker were also called up.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Norway

Norway manager Stale Solbakken called up 30 players for the fixtures against Gibraltar, Turkey and Montenegro.

Marquee names like Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland headline the squad. They will be complemented by the likes of Joshua King, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Sander Berge.

Kristoffer Klaesson is in mandatory quarantine, while Jorgen Strand Larsen and Mathias Normann pulled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Mathias Norman

Suspension: None

Quarantine: Kristoffer Klaesson

Jørgen Strand Larsen har dessverre meldt forfall til kommende landslagssamling på grunn av skade. pic.twitter.com/tkdMrOiGxX — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) March 20, 2021

Gibraltar vs Norway Predicted XI

Gibraltar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kyle Godwin (GK): Roy Chipolina, Jack Sergeant, Erin Barnett, Jayce Olivero; Liam Walker, Anthony Hernandez, Alain Pons, Mohamed Badr; Lee Casciaro, Tjay De Barr

Advertisement

Norway Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rune Jarstein (GK); Haitam Aleesami, Martin Linnes, Jonas Svensson, Kristoffer Ajer; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Sander Berge; Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth, Joshua King; Erling Haaland

Gibraltar vs Norway Prediction

Gibraltar are one of the whipping boys of European football. Norway might not be heavyweights, but the Scandinavians still have several world-beaters performing on the biggest stages. This is especially true compared to the mostly semi-professional players representing Gibraltar.

Norway's attack will be led by the in-form Erling Haaland and the hosts might be unable to contain the Borussia Dortmund man.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Norway.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-3 Norway