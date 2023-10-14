Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2023

The action continues in Group B of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when Gibraltar take on the Republic of Ireland at the Estádio Algarve on Monday.

Julio Ribas’ men will head into the game looking to get one over the visitors, having lost their previous five meetings since October 2014.

Gibraltar were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Wales in a friendly fixture at the Racecourse Ground last Wednesday.

Ribas’ men now turn their attention to the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they have lost their five matches so far and currently sit rooted to the bottom of Group B.

Gibraltar, who are currently 198th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have lost their last seven matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Andorra in November 2022.

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland’s dreams of a place in Germany came to an end on Friday as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Greece on home turf.

Stephen Kenny’s side have now lost three games on the spin, conceding six goals and scoring just once since a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar in June 2023.

With just two games left to play, Republic of Ireland are currently fourth in Group B, having picked up three points from their six games so far.

Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Republic of Ireland boast a 100% record in the history of this fixture, having won the previous five meetings since October 2014.

Ireland have lost all but one of their last six matches, with a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on June 19 being the exception.

Gibraltar have lost their last seven matches across all competitions, conceding 22 goals and failing to find the target since the turn of the year.

Republic of Ireland have failed to win their last five competitive away matches, losing four and picking up one draw since a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg in the World Cup qualifiers back in November 2021.

Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland have been eliminated from the qualifiers after a truly forgettable campaign.

While both sides will be looking to bow out with their heads held high, we predict the Republic of Ireland will extend their winning streak over the hosts.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-2 Republic of Ireland

Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Republic of Ireland to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Republic of Ireland have kept five clean sheets in their five games against Gibraltar)