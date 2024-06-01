Gibraltar vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2024

Gibraltar will face Scotland at the Estádio Algarve on Monday in a friendly clash between the two teams. Team 54 endured an abysmal run of results in the European Championship Qualifiers last year and will be looking to bounce back from that as they gear up for the UEFA Nations League later in the year.

They were beaten 1-0 by Lithuania in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Scotland, meanwhile, are set to play in the 2024 Euros this summer and will begin their preparations for the tournament on Monday. They were beaten 1-0 by Northern Ireland in their last match, failing to capitalize on their possessional dominance as they fell to a first defeat against the Green and White Army since 1983.

Following Monday's game, the Tartan Army will face Finland before kicking off their continental campaign against hosts Germany midway through the month.

Gibraltar vs Scotland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the third meeting between Gibraltar and Scotland, with the Tartan Army winning each of their previous two matchups.

The two sides last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in October 2015 which Scotland won 6-0 featuring a hat-trick from Wrexham man Steven Fletcher.

Gibraltar have failed to score any goals in their last 12 games across all competitions whilst conceding 48 goals in that period.

Scotland are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Los Llanis were ranked 203rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 164 places behind their midweek opponents.

Gibraltar vs Scotland Prediction

Gibraltar are on an abysmal 12-game losing streak stretching back to last March. They are without a win on the road since 2020 and could struggle here.

Scotland are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last seven games across all competitions. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have more than enough to triumph against significantly weaker opposition on Monday.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-3 Scotland

Gibraltar vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Scotland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Scotland's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Team 54's last 14 matches)