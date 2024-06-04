Gibraltar vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024 

Gibraltar will face Wales at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two teams. Team 54 endured an abysmal European Championship qualifying campaign and are gearing up for the UEFA Nations League in September.

They were in action on Monday, facing Scotland in a friendly clash in Portugal which they lost 2-0 and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

Wales, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on a spot in Euro 2024 after losing on penalties to Poland in the playoff final and will be targeting a positive return to action this week. Following Thursday's game, the Dragons will head to Trnava where they will face Slovakia in yet another friendly outing before kicking off their Nations League campaign against Turkey in September.

Trending

Gibraltar vs Wales Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in a friendly clash last October which Wales won 4-0 featuring goals from three different players including Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, who netted a brace.

Gibraltar Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Wales Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Gibraltar vs Wales Team News

Gibraltar

Tyler Carrington, Kevagn Ronco, Ethan Llambias, goalkeeper Christian Lopez and 18-year-old Liam Jessop have all been called up to the national team and could make their international debuts this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wales

Joe Rodon and Burnley man Conor Roberts have both withdrawn from the squad ahead of the midweek friendly, with Matthew Baker coming in as the replacement. The Stoke City man is in line to make his international debut this week alongside Jay Dasilva, Fin Stevens, Charlie Crew, Tom King and Lewis Koumas.

Injured: Joe Rodon, Conor Roberts

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gibraltar vs Wales Predicted XI

Gibraltar Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jaylan Hankins; Ethan Jolley, Bernado Lopes, Jayce Olivero, Jack Sergeant, Ethan Britto; Kian Ronan, Liam Walker, Louie Annesley, Jamea Scanlon; Tjay De Barr

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango; Finley Stevens, Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Jay Dasilva; Daniel James, Brennan Johnson; Kieffer Moore

Gibraltar vs Wales Prediction

Gibraltar are on a wretched 13-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in that period. They sit 174 places behind their midweek opponents in the FIFA rankings and now have a mountain to climb on Thursday.

Wales' latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Dragons come out on top here.

Prediction: Gibraltar 0-2 Wales