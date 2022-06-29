GIF Sundsvall vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Allsvenskan

The 2022 Allsvenskan campaign continues this week and will see GIF Sundsvall host Malmo at the NP3 Arena on Friday in the 12th round of the Swedish top-flight.

GIF Sundsvall have struggled for results on their return to the Allsvenskan this season. They were beaten 5-2 by Djurgardens in their last game, taking an early lead via a maiden goal for Ronaldo Damus before conceding four times before the break and a fifth midway through the second half.

The hosts sit 15th in the league table with just six points from 11 games. They are just one point above Helsingborg in last place and will be looking to widen that gap on Friday.

Malmo have had mixed results in their title defense this season but have played well of late. They picked up a well-deserved 2-1 win over Helsingborg in their last game, with Patriot Sedjiu coming off the bench to score a dramatic late winner two minutes after his introduction.

Di Blae sit fifth in the Allsvenskan standings with 21 points from 12 games. They will be looking to continue their good run this week as they move up the table.

GIF Sundsvall vs Malmo Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between GIF Sundsvall and Malmo. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. Their other seven matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in 2019, which Malmo won 2-1.

GIF Sundsvall Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Malmo Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

GIF Sundsvall vs Malmo Team News

GIF Sundsvall

Manager Henrik Ahnstrand is expected to have all players available for selection as the hosts have no known injured or suspended personnel.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Malmo

Denmark international Anders Christiansen has been out of action since late April due to injury and is a major doubt for this one as he continues his recovery process. Oscar Lewicki and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Adi Nalic are both injured and will not play here.

Injured: Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic

Doubtful: Anders Christiansen

Suspended: None

GIF Sundsvall vs Malmo Predicted XI

GIF Sundsvall Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andreas Andersson; Rasmus Lindkvist, Anton Eriksson, Forrest Lasso, Dennis Olsson; Joe Corona, Daniel Stensson; Marcus Burman, Erik Andersson, Saku Ylatupa; Ronaldo Damus

Malmo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ismael Diawara (GK); Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Martin Olsson; Erdal Rakip, Sergio Pena; Veljko Birmancevic, Ola Toivonen, Jo Inge Berget; Isaac Kiese Thelin

GIF Sundsvall vs Malmo Prediction

GIF Sundsvall are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost nine of their 11 league games this season, the joint-most in the division.

Malmo are on a three-game winning streak and have conceded just one goal in that period. The defending champions are clear favorites in Friday's game and should easily win this match.

Prediction: GIF Sundsvall 0-2 Malmo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far