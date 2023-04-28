Gil Vicente vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

Fourteenth-placed Gil Vicente welcome league leaders Benfica to the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos in the Primeira Liga on Saturday (April 29).

The hosts are winless in six outings and have suffered defeats in their last two. Vicente failed to score in their previous outing in a 1-0 loss at Portimonense.

Meanwhile, Benfica returned to winning ways after four games as a Nicolas Otamendi's 44th-minute striker helped them beat Estoril Praia at home. They're four points ahead of reigning champions Porto.

Benfica cannot afford to drop points with just five games left. With just the league title left to play for following their UEFA Champions League elimination earlier this month, they should focus all their energy towards sealing the league.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 46 times across competitions since 1990, with all but three meetings taking place in the Primeira Liga. Benfica lead 34-6.

Benfica have won 15 of their last 18 games against Vicente across competitions.

The hosts have not scored in their last five league games and have failed to score in four of their last five home meetings against Benfica.

Benfica are unbeaten at Vicente since 2001. Their last two defeats against the Barcelos-based hosts have come at home.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Prediction

Vicente are unbeaten in seven home games in the Primeira Liga, keeping three clean sheets. They have failed to score in their last five games, though.

Benfica are unbeaten at Vicente since 2001, winning the last four without conceding. Considering their dominance against Vicente, the visitors should register a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vicente 0-2 Benfica

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: David Neres to score or assist any time - Yes

