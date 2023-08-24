Gil Vicente vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Gil Vicente will welcome Benfica to the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The hosts kicked off their league campaign with a 5-0 home win over Portimonense but failed to build on that win last week, suffering a 2-1 away loss to Vitoria Guimaraes. They took the lead in the 55th minute but failed to defend it as Vitoria scored twice in 20 minutes to complete their comeback.

The visitors bounced back from a 3-2 away loss to Boavista in their campaign opener with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Estrela last week. Casper Tengstedt broke the deadlock in the 79th minute while Rafa Silva scored in the third minute of injury time, with David Neres assisting both goals.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 47 times in all competitions since 1990. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts, recording 35 wins. The hosts have got the better of the capital club six times and six games have ended in draws.

The visitors recorded a league double over the hosts last season, including a 2-0 away win in April.

Interestingly, the hosts' last three wins against Benfica have all come away from home, with their last home win coming in 2001.

The visitors have won their last five away games at Gil Vicente, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

They have 16 wins from their last 19 meetings against the hosts in all competitions.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in their last 20 meetings against the hosts while keeping 11 clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 Primeira Liga home games.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Prediction

Gilistas recorded a 5-0 win in their previous home game in the league and will look to repeat that performance in this match. Interestingly, they have failed to score in their last five home meetings against the visitors, so scoring even one goal might prove to be difficult.

As Águias bounced back from their defeat in the campaign opener last week and will look to get their title defense back on track with another win. They have a solid record against the hosts and are unbeaten in their away games since 2001.

Though the hosts have outscored the visitors 6-4 in two games and have conceded one goal fewer (3), considering their struggles in recent meetings against the visitors, we back the reigning champions to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-2 Benfica

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes