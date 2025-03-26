Gil Vicente vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28th 2025

Gil Vicente will welcome Benfica to the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in the Primeira Liga on Friday. The hosts have won five of their 25 league games and are in 14th place in the standings. The capital club are in second place with 59 points, three fewer than local rivals Sporting.

Ad

Galos have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last eight games in all competitions. They suffered their seventh defeat in that period before the international break, falling to a 1-0 home loss to Santa Clara. They failed to score for the fifth time in six games and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors extended their winning streak in the Primeira Liga to six games in their previous outing, recording a 3-2 away win over Rio Ave. Orkun Kökçü scored in the first half, while Vangelis Pavlidis and Kerem Aktürkoğlu added goals after the break.

Ad

Trending

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 52 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 39 wins. Galos have gotten the better of the capital club six times, and seven games have ended in draws.

As Águias are on a five-game winning streak in the Primeira Liga and registered a 5-1 home triumph in the reverse fixture in September.

Gil Vicente have lost their last three home games in the Primeira Liga, failing to score in the last two.

Benfica have seen conclusive results in their last eight away games across all competitions, recording six wins.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season, conceding 20 goals in 26 games.

Ad

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Prediction

Galos have endured a poor run of form and have lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions. They have scored just two goals in that period while conceding 11 goals. They have lost their last four home games in all competitions, failing to score in the last three, which is a cause for concern.

Yaya Sithole is a long-term absentee, while Jesús Castillo won't return in time from international duty and will miss this match.

Ad

As Águias have won their last six league games and have scored three goals in five games in that period. They are on a six-game winning streak in away meetings against Vicente, keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Tiago Gouveia, Alexander Bah, and Manu Silva remain sidelined with injuries. Angel Di María and Tomás Araújo face late fitness tests, while Nicolás Otamendi and Andreas Schjelderup returned late from international duty and their availability is in doubt.

Ad

The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, and considering Gil Vicente's recent struggles, we back the capital club to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 0-3 Benfica

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback