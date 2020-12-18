Gil Vicente vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Gil Vicente and Benfica will trade tackles at the Municipal de Barcalos on Sunday, with three points at stake in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Moreirense in the league two weeks ago.

Benfica needed a late spot-kick to equalize against Vitoria Guimares in the Cup, before triumphing 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

The visitors sit in second place, two points behind city rivals Sporting Lisbon and will need a victory in this match to keep up the pressure on the table-toppers.

Gil Vicente are further down in 12th, although their position is far from safe, as they are just two points adrift of bottom-placed Portimonense.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Head-to-Head

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides and Benfica have a significantly superior record against Gil Vicente.

The Eagles were victorious on 11 previous occasions, drawing two, while Gil Vicente have a solitary win, with just eight goals scored and 34 conceded.

Their most recent meeting came in February when a first half goal by Vinicius was enough to give Benfica a slender 1-0 away win.

Gil Vicente form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Team News

Gil Vicente

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns for the visit of Benfica, although defender Diogo Silva is a doubt with a muscle problem.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Diogo Silva

Suspension: None

Benfica

Two players are unavailable due to injury for the capital side. Defender Jean-Clair Todibo is ruled out until late December with a thigh injury, while Andre Almeida is out for the season with a knee injury.

Full-back Alex Grimaldo is a doubt with a contusion but there are no suspension worries for Jorge Jesus.

Injuries: Andre Almeida, Jean-Clair Todibo

Doubt: Alex Grimaldo

Suspension: None

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Predicted XI

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (3-4-3): Denis; Ruben Fernandes, Rodrigao, Ygor Nogueira; Talocha, Claude Goncalves, Lucas Mineiro, Joel Vieira Pereira; Antoine Leautey, Samuel Lino, Lourency Rodrigues

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nuno Tavares, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Everton, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva; Luca Waldschmidt, Pizzi

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica have struggled to keep things tight at the back and their fluent attack suggests that this could be high-scoring game.

Gil Vicente have simply been unable to string together any consistency and they are likely to struggle this weekend.

Benfica's need for all three points to keep pace at the top should see them pick up the win in this game.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-3 Benfica