Gil Vicente vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Gil Vicente and Braga battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday nine fixture on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at Belenenses in the Taca de Portugal. Midana Sambu put Belenenses ahead in the second minute, but second-half goals from Roko Baturina and Kanya Fujimoto helped Gilistas progress to the next round.

Gil Vicente now turn their focus back to the league, where they lost 4-2 at Chaves before the international break in their last game.

Braga, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Rodrigo and Jude Bellingham scored in either half for Los Blancos, while Alvaro Djalo halved the deficit in the 63rd minute.

In their last league game three weeks ago, Os Arcebispos beat Rio Ave 2-1 in a comeback win at home.

The victory left them in fourth spot in the points table with 16 points in eight games. Gil Vicente, meanwhile, are ninth with nine points to show for their efforts after eight outings.

Gil Vicente vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 23 wins from their last 46 games against Braga, losing 10.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Braga win 1-0 at home.

Their last meetings have produced less than three goals.

Five of their last six meetings, including the last four, have ended 1-0.

Four of Gil Vicente's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Nine of Braga's last 10 games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with eight producing at least three goals.

Gil Vicente vs Braga Prediction

Braga are chasing the top three in the standings and will want to keep pace by claiming maximum points.

Gil Vicente, meanwhile, will relish a return to home comforts, having won all nine points they have accrued this season in front of their fans. They have won three of their four home league games this season.

Games involving the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs, so expect Braga to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-3 Braga

Gil Vicente vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals