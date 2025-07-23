Gil Vicente vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Gil Vicente will face Brentford at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Friday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The home side had their struggles in the Portuguese top flight last season but finished the season in 13th place, a comfortable seven points above the drop zone.
They locked horns with Felgueiras in a friendly clash on Saturday and played out a 2-2 draw against the Liga Portugal 2 side. Goals from Sergio Bermejo and Santi Garcia ensured the Gilistas ended their training camp in Arcos de Valdevez on a positive note, and they will be looking forward to welcoming the Premier League side this weekend.
Brentford performed well in the Premier League last season finishing 10th with 56 points, a significant improvement on their 2023-24 campaign where they picked up just 39 points and finished 16th. The Bees will now head into their fifth consecutive season in the top-flight without the services of long-serving head coach Thomas Frank following the Dane's departure for Tottenham Hotspur last month.
Keith Andrews has been named as the new boss and will be targeting a strong pre-season campaign before his side kick off their league campaign against Nottingham Forest next month.
Gil Vicente vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday's game will mark the second meeting between the two clubs.
- The two teams faced off in a behind-closed-doors friendly in March which Brentford won 1-0.
- Gil Vicente conceded 47 goals in the Primeira Liga last season, the second-fewest of any team that finished in the bottom-half of the table.
- The Bees scored 66 goals in the Premier League last season. Only four teams managed more, all of which finished in the Champions League spots.
Gil Vicente vs Brentford Prediction
Gilistas ended the previous campaign on a three-game winless streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have the home advantage this weekend and will hope that it spurs them to victory.
Brentford are set to begin their pre-season campaign without the services of their two top scorers last season following Bryan Mbeumo's move to Manchester United and Yoanne Wissa's expected departure from the club. They however, remain the stronger side and should win this one.
Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-3 Brentford
Gil Vicente vs Brentford Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Brentford
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)