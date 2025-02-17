Gil Vicente vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2025

Gil Vicente and Famalicao bring round 22 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga to an end when they lock horns at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Monday. The Vila Nova head into the game unbeaten in their last three games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Gil Vicente failed to pull clear of the Primeira Liga danger zone as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Braga at the Estadio Braga Municipal last Sunday.

Bruno Pinheiro’s men have lost their last three outings, conceding five goals and scoring just once since a surprise 3-1 victory over Porto on January 19.

Gil Vicente have picked up 22 points from their 21 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, just three points above the relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Famalicao were denied consecutive victories for the first time since August as they played out a goalless draw with Vitoria de Guimaraes last time out.

Before that, the Vila Nova snapped their run of 10 back-to-back games without a win in all competitions on January 31 courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Boavista at the Estadio do Bessa.

With 25 points from 21 matches, Famalicao are currently 11th in the Primeira Liga standings but could move into ninth place with all three points on Monday.

Gil Vicente vs Famalicao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Famalicao boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Gil Vicente have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Famalicao are unbeaten in seven of their last nine away matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and four draws since September 21.

Gil Vicente have failed to win all but one of their last seven league games, losing three and claiming three draws since mid-December.

Gil Vicente vs Famalicao Prediction

With just three points separating Gil Vicente and Famalicao in the bottom half of the table, we expect both sides to go all out on Monday as they look to get one over the other.

However, they are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-1 Famalicao

Gil Vicente vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Gil Vicente’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last seven meetings between teams two teams)

