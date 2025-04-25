Gil Vicente vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Gil Vicente welcome Farense to the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos in Primeira Liga on Saturday. The hosts want to move away from the relegation zone, while the visitors are in a more dire situation.

Ad

With four matches remaining, both teams are more than 40 points behind the top spot as they look to avoid the drop. Gilistas are 14th with 29 points – five points and two places above the relegation zone.

Farense, meanwhile, are bottom of the table – 18th out of 18 teams - with four wins in 30 outings. They have lost 17 times, which leaves them tied on 21 points with 17th-placed Boavista. The visitors are eying qualification for the relegation play-off, which is likely their only route to survival.

Ad

Trending

Leões de Faro finished 10th last season. The departure of head coach Jose Mota in September while they were bottom of the table and arrival of Toze Marreco have had no changes to their fortunes.

Gil Vicente vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gil have won twice and lost twice in their last five matches with Farense.

The hosts have won twice and lost once in their last five home matches with Farense.

Gil have lost their last five home matches across competitions.

Farense have won once and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Gil have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Farense have won once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Gil: W-L-L-W-L; Farense: L-W-D-L-L

Ad

Gil Vicente vs Farense Prediction

Gil are relatively in better shape than the visitors. They enjoy have home advantage. Farense, meanwhile, have their backs against the wall. Another defeat could seal their top-flight fate.

Gil are expected to come out on top based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Gil 3-1 Farense

Gil Vicente vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gil

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gil to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Farense to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More