Gil Vicente vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

The Portuguese Primeira Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Gil Vicente and Moreirense square off at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Sunday. The Gilistas have lost each of their last five home games across all competitions since the start of February and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.
Brazilian striker Pablo Felipe grabbed the headlines for Gil Vicente on Tuesday as he netted a hat-trick to fire them to a 3-1 victory over Boavista at the Estadio do Bessa.
Before that, Cesar Peixoto’s side were on a nine-game winless run across all competitions, losing eight and claiming one draw since late January.
Gil Vicente have picked up 26 points from their 27 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit 14th in the league standings, three points above the relegation playoff spot.
Moreirense, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they played out a 2-2 draw with Vitoria Guimaraes last weekend.
Cristiano Bacci’s men have failed to win four of their last five matches, losing once and claiming three draws, and have managed just two wins from their 15 games in all competitions since mid-December.
With 32 points from 27 matches, Moreirense are currently 10th in the Primeira Liga standings, six points and four places above this weekend’s visitors.
Gil Vicente vs Moreirense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With nine wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Moreirense boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Gil Vicente have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.
- Moreirense are unbeaten in their last five away games against Gil Vicente in the league, claiming four wins and one draw since a 4-3 loss in September 2012.
- The Gilistas have lost their last five home matches, conceding nine goals and scoring just once since January’s 3-1 victory over Porto.
Gil Vicente vs Moreirense Prediction
Meetings between Gil Vicente and Moreirense have often served up fireworks in the past and we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos this weekend.
The Gilistas picked up a morale-boosting victory over Boavista last time out and we are backing them to keep the juggernaut rolling in front of their home crowd this weekend.
Prediction: Gil Vicente 2-1 Moreirense
Gil Vicente vs Moreirense Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Gil Vicente to win
Tip 2: First to score - Gil Vicente (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Moreirense)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)