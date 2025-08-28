Gil Vicente vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

Gil Vicente will invite Moreirense to the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in the Primeira Liga on Friday. The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in the league thus far and are third in the league standings. Gilistas, meanwhile, have just one win to their name.
The hosts had begun their campaign with a win, but are winless in their last two games. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Famalicao, failing to score for the second match in a row.
The Green and whites maintained their winning start to the season last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Santa Clara. Guilherme Schettine Guimarães's eight-minute strike was enough for them to record a narrow win while keeping their second consecutive clean sheet.
Gil Vicente vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 27 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 10-9 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.
- The Green and whites secured a league double last season, with a 4-2 win on aggregate. Gilistas registered a 1-0 win in the Taca de Portugal round of 16 in January.
- Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
- The hosts have won just one of their last six league games, with that triumph registered away from home.
- The visitors are on a four-game winning streak in the league, keeping three clean sheets.
- Gilistas have won just one of their last seven home games in this fixture.
Gil Vicente vs Moreirense Prediction
Gilistas have seen a drop in form, failing to score in their last two games, and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have lost five of their last six Primeira Liga home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.
Os verdes e brancos have won their three league games this season, scoring five goals while conceding just once. Notably, they have lost just one of their last 13 league meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites.
Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-2 Moreirense
Gil Vicente vs Moreirense Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Moreirense to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes