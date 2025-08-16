Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18th 2025

Gil Vicente will entertain Porto at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in the Primeira Liga on Monday. Both teams enjoyed a winning start to their league campaigns and will look to continue that form here.

The hosts got their campaign underway against Nacional and recorded a 2-0 away win. Pablo broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, and new signing Luís Esteves doubled their lead late in the first half, scoring against his former employers.

The visitors met Vitoria last week and registered a comfortable 3-0 home win. Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa gave them the lead in the 12th minute, and Samu Aghehowa bagged a brace. New signing Luuk de Jong made his competitive debut as he came off the bench in the 85th minute.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 56 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 43 wins. Gilistas have seven wins, and six games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded home wins in their league meetings last season and also scored three goals apiece.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are on a four-game winning streak in the Primeira Liga, scoring 11 goals.

Gilistas have failed to score in five of their last seven home games in the Primeira Liga.

Dragões have seen conclusive results in their last seven away games, recording five wins.

Just one of Vicente's last four wins in the Primeira Liga have been registered at home.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in four of their last six away meetings against the hosts.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction

Gilistas began their campaign with a comfortable win last week, extending their unbeaten streak in the league to three games. Notably, they have scored more than one goal in just one home game in 2025.

Tidjany Touré and Carlos Eduardo remain sidelined with injuries, but the hosts have a full-strength squad for this crucial match.

Dragões head into the match on a four-game winning streak in the Primeira Liga and are strong favorites. Notably, they have won only one of their last two away games in this fixture, scoring one goal apiece in both.

Francisco Moura is in the final phase of his recovery and will miss the trip to Barcelos alongside Martim Fernandes, who picked up a knock last week.

The visitors have a good record in this fixture, and considering Gil Vicente's poor recent home form, we back Dragões to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-2 Porto

Gil Vicente vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

