Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Gil Vicente will host Porto at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 comeback victory over Estoril Praia featuring goals from three different players including Juventus loanee Felix Correia.

Gil Vicente sit 10th in the league table with 25 points from 22 matches and will be looking to add to that tally here.

Porto have hit a rough patch in the Primeira Liga of late and are falling behind in the title race. They beat Estrela Amadora 2-0 in their last league outing, with Wenderson Galeno and Joao Mario getting on the scoresheet in either half before picking up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash.

The visitors sit third in the table with 48 points picked up so far. They are seven points behind second-placed Benfica and will be looking to reduce that gap on Sunday.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Gil Vicente and Porto. The hosts have won just six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 43 times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 19 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2013.

Porto have conceded 16 goals in the Portuguese top flight this season. Only Benfica (15) have conceded fewer.

Only two of Gil Vicente's 11 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction

Gil Vicente's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last 10 home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Porto are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-3 Porto

Gil Vicente vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five league matchups)