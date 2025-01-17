Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Gil Vicente will host Porto at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but continue their push for the top half of the pile as they sit 11th in the league table with 19 points.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Rio Ave in their last league outing with Felix Correia opening the scoring in the first half before their opponents drew level in the second. Gil Vicente, however, returned to winning ways last weekend as they beat Moreirense 1-0 in the last 16 of the Taca de Portugal.

Porto, meanwhile, have endured disappointing results in recent games, although they remain alive in the title race. They suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nacional and had good chances to get back into the contest after a shambolic first-half display but failed to convert.

Trending

The visitors remain second in the Primeira Liga standings with 40 points from 17 matches. They are just one point behind rivals Sporting at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between Gil Vicente and Porto. The home side have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 44 times, with their other six contests ending level.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 12.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 21 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2012.

The Dragons have the joint-best defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction

Gil Vicente are on a six-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins and three draws. They have lost just one home game since last April and will be hopeful of a positive result on Sunday.

Porto are on a run of consecutive defeats after going undefeated in their seven games prior. They have been disappointing on the road of late but should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 0-2 Porto

Gil Vicente vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last eight matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback