Gil Vicente vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Gil Vicente and Porto will battle for three points in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Belenenses on Saturday. Giorgi Aburjania scored an injury time equalizer after Ziga Frelih's own goal had put the hosts ahead in the 83rd minute.

Porto secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Moreirense on home turf a day later. Mehdi Taremi set the ball rolling in the first half while Pepe stepped off the bench to complete the rout in the 79th minute.

That victory saw the Dragons hold on to second spot in the table, with 14 points garnered from six matches. They are currently four points off table-toppers Benfica. Gil Vicente are in seventh place on eight points.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Head-to-Head

Porto have 24 wins from their last 31 matches against Gil Vicente. The two sides shared the spoils on three occasions while the hosts were victorious in four matches.

Their most recent fixture came in a league meeting last season when goals from Mateus Uribe and Sergio Oliveira gave Porto a 2-0 away victory in March.

The visitors are unbeaten in seven competitive matches this term, winning four and drawing three. Gil Vicente are winless in four matches on the bounce.

Gil Vicente form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Gil Vicente vs Porto Team News

Gil Vicente

Joao Afonso and Antoine Leautey have both been sidelined with injuries and are unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Joao Afonso, Antoine Leautey

Suspension: None

Porto

Agustin Marchesin is still recuperating from his knee injury. Toni Martínez has served out his one-game suspension for the double booking he received against Sporting Lisbon and should be available for selection.

Injury: Augustin Marchesin

Suspension: None

Gil Vicente vs Porto Predicted XI

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ziga Frelih (GK); Talocha, Ruben Fernandes, Ferrugem, Ze Carlos; Pedrinho, Carvalho, Kanya Fujimoto; Samuel Lino, Fran Navarro, Bilel Aoucheria

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Ivan Marcano; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction

Gil Vicente are one of the more unpredictable sides in the Portuguese league and are capable of taking on anyone on their day. However, the hosts have been plagued by inconsistencies in recent weeks and are unlikely to pose much of a threat to Porto.

Sergio Conceicao's side will be wary of falling further off Benfica's pace and will give their all to close the gap before the capital side get into action. We are backing Porto to triumph with a convincing victory.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 0-3 Porto

Edited by Peter P