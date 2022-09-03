Gil Vicente vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Gil Vicente will welcome Porto to the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday.

Gil Vicente are winless in the league since their opening day triumph against Pacos Ferreira at home. They have avoided a defeat in their last two games though, playing out back-to-back draws.

They were two goals up by the 26th minute thanks to goals from Fran Navarro and Juan Boselli, but they could not hold on to the lead as Vizela scored twice in five minutes right before the half-time whistle to equalize last time around.

Porto had kicked off their season with three wins in a row but fell to a shock 3-1 defeat away against Rio Ave. After this game, Porto get their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign underway against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and will be looking to build momentum with a win here.

Gil Vicente vs Porto Head-to-Head

This will be the 50th meeting between the two teams across all competitions. As expected, the visitors have a better record against the hosts, with 35 wins to their name.

Gil Vicente have five wins while the remaining five games have ended in draws. Porto have picked up wins in their last two trips to Barcelos, while they played out a 1-1 draw in their last league meeting in February.

Gil Vicente form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Gil Vicente vs Porto Team News

Gil Vicente

Murilo Souza, Lucas Barros, and Stanislav Kritsyuk are struggling with injuries and are not in contention to start here. Carraça, on loan from Porto, is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Injured: Murilo Souza, Lucas Barros, Stanislav Kritsyuk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Carraça

Porto

There are no fresh absentees for Dragões as Wilson Manafa and Marko Grujic took part in light training sessions but might not be fit enough to start here.

Injured: Wilson Manafa, Marko Grujic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gil Vicente vs Porto Predicted XIs

Gil Vicente (4-3-3): Andrew Ventura; Adrián Marín, Lucas Cunha, Ruben Fernanes, Tomas Araujo; Pedro Tiba, Vitor Carvalho, Kanya Fujimoto; Kevin Villodres, Fran Navarro, Juan Boselli

Porto (4-3-1-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Ivan Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi; Otavio, Stephen Eustaquio, Mateus Uribe; Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa; Toni Martinez, Evanilson

Gil Vicente vs Porto Prediction

Porto might choose to rest a few of their key players for their upcoming Champions League game but have enough firepower to take home the three points from the game.

The hosts have endured a relatively slow start to their league campaign, scoring just three goals in four games, and are expected to come up short here. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-2 Porto

